Warrior Shield 24 | HMH-466 Static Display

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Jake Hutchins, right, a CH-35E Super Stallion crew chief with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 466, deployed to Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, explains the capabilities of the CH-53E Super Stallion to a Republic of Korea Army soldier during Warrior Shield 24 at Republic of Korea Army Aviation School, Nonsan, South Korea, March 14, 2024. Warrior Shield 24 is an annual joint, combined exercise held on the Korean Peninsula that seeks to strengthen the combined defensive capabilities of ROK and U.S. forces. This routine, regularly scheduled, field training exercise provides the ROK and U.S. Marines the opportunity to rehearse combined operations, exchange knowledge, and demonstrate the strength and capabilities of the ROK-US Alliance. Hutchins is a native of Arizona. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kyle Chan)

Date Taken: 03.14.2024
Location: REPUBLIC OF KOREA ARMY AVIATION SCHOOL, KR
by Cpl Kyle Chan