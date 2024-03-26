Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warrior Shield 24 | HMH-466 Static Display [Image 2 of 7]

    Warrior Shield 24 | HMH-466 Static Display

    REPUBLIC OF KOREA ARMY AVIATION SCHOOL, SOUTH KOREA

    03.14.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Kyle Chan 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Lexi Spurgin-Hutchinson, right, a CH-35E Super Stallion crew chief with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 466, deployed to Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, talks to Republic of Korea Army soldiers during Warrior Shield 24 at Republic of Korea Army Aviation School, Nonsan, South Korea, March 14, 2024. Warrior Shield 24 is an annual joint, combined exercise held on the Korean Peninsula that seeks to strengthen the combined defensive capabilities of ROK and U.S. forces. This routine, regularly scheduled, field training exercise provides the ROK and U.S. Marines the opportunity to rehearse combined operations, exchange knowledge, and demonstrate the strength and capabilities of the ROK-US Alliance. Spurgin-Hutchinson is a native of Minnesota. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kyle Chan)

    Date Taken: 03.14.2024
    Date Posted: 04.01.2024 19:40
    Location: REPUBLIC OF KOREA ARMY AVIATION SCHOOL, KR
    This work, Warrior Shield 24 | HMH-466 Static Display [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Kyle Chan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    South Korea
    usmc
    1st MAW
    MAG-36
    HMH-466
    Warrior Shield

