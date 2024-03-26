Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Missouri Army Guard RRNCO recognized with Director's 54 Award

    JEFFERSON CITY, MO, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Whitney Erhart 

    Missouri National Guard Public Affairs Office

    This graphic was created in recognition of U.S. Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Daniel Haas, recruiting and retention noncommissioned officer for the Missouri National Guard, as the recipient of the Director's 54 Award, Aug. 10, 2023, in Branson, Missouri. The Director's 54 Award is bestowed annually, honoring the top Army National Guard recruiter from each of the fifty states, the District of Columbia, and the three U.S. territories (Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands). (U.S. Air National Guard graphic by Staff Sgt. Whitney Erhart)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2024
    Date Posted: 04.01.2024 12:51
    Photo ID: 8315983
    VIRIN: 240327-Z-QO948-1001
    Resolution: 1080x1080
    Size: 113.13 KB
    Location: JEFFERSON CITY, MO, US
    Hometown: JEFFERSON CITY, MO, US
    Hometown: KANSAS CITY, MO, US
    Hometown: LINN, MO, US
    Hometown: MARCELINE, MO, US
    Hometown: ST. LOUIS, MO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Missouri Army Guard RRNCO recognized with Director's 54 Award, by SrA Whitney Erhart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Missouri Army Guard RRNCO recognized with Director's 54 Award

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Missouri
    Missouri National Guard
    National Guard
    MONG
    Director's 54 Award
    MO Guard Recruiting

