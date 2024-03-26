Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Mobile (LCS 26) Gold Crew conducts anti-terrorism training while underway [Image 1 of 7]

    USS Mobile (LCS 26) Gold Crew conducts anti-terrorism training while underway

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    03.18.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jennifer Martinez 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (March 18, 2024) – Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Victor Anzueto, center left, from Ketchikan, Alaska, teaches combat mindset during non-lethal weapons training aboard the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Mobile (LCS 26) while underway in the South China Sea, March 18. Mobile, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jen S. Martinez)

    This work, USS Mobile (LCS 26) Gold Crew conducts anti-terrorism training while underway [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Jennifer Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    martial arts
    Self-defense
    Non-Lethal weapons training
    USS Mobile
    DESRON 7
    LCS 26

