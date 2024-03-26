USS Mobile (LCS 26) Gold Crew conducts anti-terrorism training while underway

SOUTH CHINA SEA (March 18, 2024) – Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Victor Anzueto, center left, from Ketchikan, Alaska, teaches combat mindset during non-lethal weapons training aboard the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Mobile (LCS 26) while underway in the South China Sea, March 18. Mobile, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jen S. Martinez)

