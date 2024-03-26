Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Los Angeles Recruiting Battalion MEDCoE Tour [Image 2 of 4]

    Los Angeles Recruiting Battalion MEDCoE Tour

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2024

    Photo by Jose Rodriguez 

    U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence

    Last week a group of educators from the Los Angeles area had the opportunity to visit MEDCoE. After a command brief the educators visited the Combat Paramedic program, Critical Care Flight Paramedic program, Division of Veterinary Science and Tactical Combat Medical Care. The following day they also visited the Medical Education Training Campus where they toured Respiratory Therapist program, Radiologic Technologist program, Surgical Technician program and the Combat Medic Specialist Training Program. The finished their tour back at the MEDCoE campus by visiting the Inter-Service Physician Assistant Program.

    The tour was organized by the U.S. Army Los Angeles Recruiting Battalion to provide the educators a first hand view of Army training and the many different career opportunities in Army Medicine.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2024
    Date Posted: 04.01.2024 11:02
    Photo ID: 8315811
    VIRIN: 240327-D-WK488-5618
    Resolution: 1200x800
    Size: 460.12 KB
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Los Angeles Recruiting Battalion MEDCoE Tour [Image 4 of 4], by Jose Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Los Angeles Recruiting Battalion MEDCoE Tour
    Los Angeles Recruiting Battalion MEDCoE Tour
    Los Angeles Recruiting Battalion MEDCoE Tour
    Los Angeles Recruiting Battalion MEDCoE Tour

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TRADOC
    Army Medicine
    JBSA
    MEDCoE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT