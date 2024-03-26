Last week a group of educators from the Los Angeles area had the opportunity to visit MEDCoE. After a command brief the educators visited the Combat Paramedic program, Critical Care Flight Paramedic program, Division of Veterinary Science and Tactical Combat Medical Care. The following day they also visited the Medical Education Training Campus where they toured Respiratory Therapist program, Radiologic Technologist program, Surgical Technician program and the Combat Medic Specialist Training Program. The finished their tour back at the MEDCoE campus by visiting the Inter-Service Physician Assistant Program.



The tour was organized by the U.S. Army Los Angeles Recruiting Battalion to provide the educators a first hand view of Army training and the many different career opportunities in Army Medicine.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.27.2024 Date Posted: 04.01.2024 11:02 Photo ID: 8315810 VIRIN: 240327-D-WK488-2341 Resolution: 1200x675 Size: 542.75 KB Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Los Angeles Recruiting Battalion MEDCoE Tour [Image 4 of 4], by Jose Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.