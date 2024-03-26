Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marching towards progress [Image 4 of 5]

    Marching towards progress

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    04.02.2024

    Photo by Spc. Tyler Becker 

    34th Red Bull Infantry Division

    2nd Lt. Alex Llapa, a signal officer and platoon leader serving in the communications section with the 34th Infantry Division “Red Bulls” stands for a photo with his father. Llapa joined the Army after high school when he was 19 years old. (Submitted Photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2024
    Date Posted: 04.01.2024 05:59
    Photo ID: 8315651
    VIRIN: 240323-Z-OO172-1002
    Resolution: 970x1251
    Size: 145.03 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marching towards progress [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Tyler Becker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Marching towards progress
    Marching towards progress
    Marching towards progress
    Marching towards progress
    Marching towards progress

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Marching towards progress

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Minnesota
    Red Bulls
    34th Infantry Division
    Army
    National Guard
    Soldier Story

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT