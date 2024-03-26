Marching towards progress

Courtesy Photo | 2nd Lt. Alex Llapa, a signal officer and platoon leader serving in the communications...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 2nd Lt. Alex Llapa, a signal officer and platoon leader serving in the communications section with the 34th Infantry Division “Red Bulls” stands for a photo with his mother. Llapa joined the Army after high school when he was 19 years old. (Submitted Photo) see less | View Image Page

For many, the military serves as a platform for personal growth, discipline, and self-discovery. Such is the case for 2nd Lt. Alex Llapa, a signal officer and platoon leader serving in the communications section with the 34th Infantry Division “Red Bulls.” Llapa joined the Army after high school when he was 19 years old.



“Basic training taught me that it's not about where you start, but rather how far you're willing to push yourself,” said Llapa.



Just six years later, Llapa has already completed many of his goals. First, he earned his bachelor’s degree and recently transitioned from serving as an enlisted Soldier to an officer within the Minnesota National Guard.



Llapa credits his father, Miguel, as one of his major role models and someone who motivates him. Growing up in Ecuador, Miguel decided to move to the U.S. for higher education. Inspired by this, Llapa has followed in his father’s footsteps, pursuing multiple degrees.



Now, with a degree in accounting and finance along with a passion for aerospace engineering, Llapa has big goals in mind including pursuing a master's degree while deployed. His service, far from being a detour, acts as a catalyst for academic and professional pursuits.



"I believe that my military background has opened doors for me, opportunities that I may not have otherwise had," Llapa acknowledges.



Some of his other goals, while deployed, include sharpening his skills in his current role and gaining efficiency in computer programs. He also hopes to take classes in dancing or learn how to play an instrument in his spare time.



Llapa views this deployment as a challenge to face head-on. His goals include balancing his professional life, personal growth, and his time, to become a better leader in the military. He hopes these skills will prepare him for a life in a new career field when he returns home from deployment.



At home, he wants to finish his master’s in aerospace engineering and start working in that career field full time with hopes of developing a product that will make a difference.



“I like that it presents another, new challenge,” added Llapa. “There is a lot of potential and opportunity. I want to invest in that.”



Challenging himself both physically and mentally has always been something that ran through Llapa’s veins since childhood. When he was younger, he would always look for the challenge but was not sure where to focus. Once he joined the Army, paths were more easily found. He



was able to find athletic baselines to meet and exceed through the APFT, now the ACFT, and utilizing military education benefits.



Between his current duties and the goals he has set for himself, Llapa recognizes that it will be important to focus on his physical, mental, and social well-being while deployed.