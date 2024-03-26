Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Live-Fire Exercise [Image 2 of 11]

    USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Live-Fire Exercise

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.29.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jamaal Liddell 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    240329-N-NF288-031 PHILIPPINE SEA (Mar. 29, 2024) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) conduct a live-fire exercise in the Philippine Sea, Mar. 29. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2024
    Date Posted: 03.31.2024 20:34
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Live-Fire Exercise [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 Jamaal Liddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

