240329-N-NF288-036 PHILIPPINE SEA (Mar. 29, 2024) Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Yafred Fernandez, from Temecula, California, participates in a live-fire exercise aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) in the Philippine Sea, Mar. 29. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.29.2024 Date Posted: 03.31.2024 20:34 Photo ID: 8315147 VIRIN: 240329-N-NF288-2332 Resolution: 3679x5519 Size: 968.32 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Live-Fire Exercise [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 Jamaal Liddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.