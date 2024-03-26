Promotion Day Onboard Boxer

Lt. Cmdr. Paul Moody, a native of Charlottesville, Virginia, is pinned to the rank of commander by his family during a promotion ceremony on the flight deck aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4), March 27, 2024. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyler Miles)

