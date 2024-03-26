Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Promotion Day Onboard Boxer

    Promotion Day Onboard Boxer

    NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2024

    Photo by Seaman Tyler Miles 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    Lt. Cmdr. Paul Moody, a native of Charlottesville, Virginia, is pinned to the rank of commander by his family during a promotion ceremony on the flight deck aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4), March 27, 2024. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyler Miles)

