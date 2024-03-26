Lt. Cmdr. Vincent Junor, right, chief engineer aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4), pins Lt j.g. Eric Stupelman, a native of Hagerstown, Maryland, and the auxiliaries division officer, to the rank of lieutenant during a promotion ceremony on the flight deck, March 27, 2024. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyler Miles)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.27.2024 Date Posted: 03.31.2024 13:33 Photo ID: 8315116 VIRIN: 240327-N-MH008-1028 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.08 MB Location: NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CA, US Hometown: HAGERSTOWN, MD, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Promotion Day Onboard Boxer [Image 2 of 2], by SN Tyler Miles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.