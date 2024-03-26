Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Promotion Day Onboard Boxer [Image 2 of 2]

    Promotion Day Onboard Boxer

    NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2024

    Photo by Seaman Tyler Miles 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    Lt. Cmdr. Vincent Junor, right, chief engineer aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4), pins Lt j.g. Eric Stupelman, a native of Hagerstown, Maryland, and the auxiliaries division officer, to the rank of lieutenant during a promotion ceremony on the flight deck, March 27, 2024. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyler Miles)

