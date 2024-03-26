Prevention Workforce efforts apparent on Easter Sunday at Powidz

Deployed U.S. Army Soldiers and members of the Powidz military community participate in a water balloon toss competition on the forward operating site in Poland, during Easter activities on March 31, 2024. Many Soldiers and community members attended Easter mass, a Protestant service or spent the afternoon with activities provided by the United Service Organization, Red Cross or Morale Welfare and Recreation agencies and volunteers. Many Soldiers and community members participated in a barbecue and played games together at the center of the forward operating site. Many of the organizers of the day’s events are also members of the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade’s Prevention Workforce, whose mission is to provide holistic and creative initiatives to support Soldiers across the eight protective factors: food security, personal wellness, leadership, healthy outlets, healthy relationships, spiritual connectedness, finance, safe housing, and communities.

Date Taken: 03.31.2024
Location: POWIDZ, PL