    Prevention Workforce efforts apparent on Easter Sunday at Powidz [Image 2 of 10]

    Prevention Workforce efforts apparent on Easter Sunday at Powidz

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    03.31.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Hull  

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    Deployed U.S. Army Soldiers and members of the Powidz military community celebrate the Easter holiday weekend during a Protestant church service at the chapel on the forward operating site in Poland, March 31, 2024. Many Soldiers and community members attended Easter mass, a Protestant service or spent the afternoon with activities provided by the United Service Organization, Red Cross or Morale Welfare and Recreation agencies and volunteers. U.S. Army Chaplain (Maj.) Daniel Braswell hosted the Protestant service and Army Reserve Chaplain (Maj.) and Father Severyn Kelyalyshian hosted the Catholic mass on Easter Sunday. Later that day, many Soldiers and community members participated in a barbecue and played games together at the center of the forward operating site. Many of the organizers of the day’s events are also members of the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade’s Prevention Workforce, whose mission is to provide holistic and creative initiatives to support Soldiers across the eight protective factors: food security, personal wellness, leadership, healthy outlets, healthy relationships, spiritual connectedness, finance, safe housing, and communities.

    Date Taken: 03.31.2024
    Date Posted: 03.31.2024 09:38
    Location: POWIDZ, PL
