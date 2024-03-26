BLT 1/5, Madras Demonstrate Combined Capabilities at Tiger TRIUMPH 24

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Robert Rogers, a team leader assigned to Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, patrols with Republic of India service members assigned to 2nd Madras Regiment, 91st Infantry Brigade, during bilateral patrol rehearsals during Exercise Tiger TRIUMPH at Kakinada Beach, India, March 29, 2024. Tiger TRIUMPH enables U.S. and Indian Armed Forces to improve interoperability and bilateral, joint, and service readiness in the Indian Ocean region and beyond to better achieve mutual regional security objectives. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

