Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BLT 1/5, Madras Demonstrate Combined Capabilities at Tiger TRIUMPH 24 [Image 5 of 6]

    BLT 1/5, Madras Demonstrate Combined Capabilities at Tiger TRIUMPH 24

    KAKINADA BEACH, AP, INDIA

    03.29.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, ride in a CH-53E Super Stallion attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th MEU, back to the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) after a humanitarian aid and disaster relief exercise during Exercise Tiger TRIUMPH at Kakinada Beach, India, March 29, 2024. Tiger TRIUMPH enables U.S. and Indian Armed Forces to improve interoperability and bilateral, joint, and service readiness in the Indian Ocean region and beyond to better achieve mutual regional security objectives. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2024
    Date Posted: 03.31.2024 07:26
    Photo ID: 8315041
    VIRIN: 240329-M-HP224-1313
    Resolution: 7349x4902
    Size: 2.83 MB
    Location: KAKINADA BEACH, AP, IN
    Hometown: KAKINADA, AP, IN
    Hometown: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BLT 1/5, Madras Demonstrate Combined Capabilities at Tiger TRIUMPH 24 [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    BLT 1/5, Madras Demonstrate Combined Capabilities at Tiger TRIUMPH 24
    BLT 1/5, Madras Demonstrate Combined Capabilities at Tiger TRIUMPH 24
    BLT 1/5, Madras Demonstrate Combined Capabilities at Tiger TRIUMPH 24
    BLT 1/5, Madras Demonstrate Combined Capabilities at Tiger TRIUMPH 24
    BLT 1/5, Madras Demonstrate Combined Capabilities at Tiger TRIUMPH 24
    BLT 1/5, Madras Demonstrate Combined Capabilities at Tiger TRIUMPH 24

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    15th MEU
    Partnership
    VMM-165
    BLT 1/5
    usmcnews
    TIGERTRIUMPH

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT