Army Chaplain Walter Marshall (left) farewells religious affairs specialist Spc. Jerrell Ralph Fort Leanord Wood, Missouri, October 2021. Ralph would go on to be permanently stationed at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. (Courtesy)
Army religious affairs specialist advocates for religious accommodations
