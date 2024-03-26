Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army religious affairs specialist advocates for religious accommodations [Image 1 of 4]

    Army religious affairs specialist advocates for religious accommodations

    HI, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    Sgt. Jerrell Ralph, the religious affairs specialist with the 303rd Ordinance Battalion, 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, poses for a photo on Fort Shafter, Hawaii, March 28, 2024. Having a religious accommodation, Ralph helps guide other Soldiers through the process to receive their own religious accommodations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2024
    Date Posted: 03.30.2024 22:38
    Photo ID: 8314907
    VIRIN: 280324-A-PR546-1001
    Resolution: 4140x3038
    Size: 578.59 KB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army religious affairs specialist advocates for religious accommodations [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Tristan Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army religious affairs specialist advocates for religious accommodations
    Army religious affairs specialist advocates for religious accommodations
    Army religious affairs specialist advocates for religious accommodations
    Army religious affairs specialist advocates for religious accommodations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army religious affairs specialist advocates for religious accommodations

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    chaplain assistant
    chaplain
    religious accommodation
    Rastafari
    Rastafarian

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT