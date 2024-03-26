Army religious affairs specialist advocates for religious accommodations

Sgt. Jerrell Ralph, the religious affairs specialist with the 303rd Ordinance Battalion, 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, poses for a photo on Fort Shafter, Hawaii, March 28, 2024. Having a religious accommodation, Ralph helps guide other Soldiers through the process to receive their own religious accommodations.

Date Taken: 03.28.2024