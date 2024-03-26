Sgt. Jerrell Ralph, the religious affairs specialist with the 303rd Ordinance Battalion, 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, poses for a photo on Fort Shafter, Hawaii, March 28, 2024. Having a religious accommodation, Ralph helps guide other Soldiers through the process to receive their own religious accommodations.
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2024 22:38
|Photo ID:
|8314907
|VIRIN:
|280324-A-PR546-1001
|Resolution:
|4140x3038
|Size:
|578.59 KB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army religious affairs specialist advocates for religious accommodations [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Tristan Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army religious affairs specialist advocates for religious accommodations
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT