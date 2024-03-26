U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Carlos Rodriguez, a patrolman with Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, carries tent supplies during a ceremony practice on Iwo To, Japan, March 28, 2024. Rodriguez is a native of Texas. The 79th annual Reunion of Honor ceremony commemorates the veterans who fought for their respective countries on this hallowed ground; their battle has inspired future generations to value and maintain peace, security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Hunter Barber)
