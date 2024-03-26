U.S. Marine Corps GySgt. Ismael Sifuentes, the company gunnery sergeant for Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, assesses a tent during a ceremony practice on Iwo To, Japan, March 28, 2024. Sifuentes is a native of California. The 79th annual Reunion of Honor ceremony commemorates the veterans who fought for their respective countries on this hallowed ground; their battle has inspired future generations to value and maintain peace, security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Hunter Barber)

