The Motor Vessel Dali is shown with the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge on March 30, 2024, in Baltimore. The Key Bridge Response Unified Command priorities are ensuring the safety of the public and first responders, accountability of missing persons, safely restoring transportation infrastructure and commerce, protecting the environment, and supporting the investigation. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kimberly Reaves)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2024 20:05
|Photo ID:
|8314870
|VIRIN:
|240330-G-ZP826-6978
|Resolution:
|2048x1151
|Size:
|810.04 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Key Bridge Response 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Kimberly Reaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
