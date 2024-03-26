The Motor Vessel Dali is shown with the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge on March 30, 2024, in Baltimore. The Key Bridge Response Unified Command priorities are ensuring the safety of the public and first responders, accountability of missing persons, safely restoring transportation infrastructure and commerce, protecting the environment, and supporting the investigation. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kimberly Reaves)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2024 Date Posted: 03.30.2024 20:05 Photo ID: 8314870 VIRIN: 240330-G-ZP826-6978 Resolution: 2048x1151 Size: 810.04 KB Location: US Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Key Bridge Response 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Kimberly Reaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.