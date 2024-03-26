Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Key Bridge Response 2024 [Image 1 of 5]

    Key Bridge Response 2024

    UNITED STATES

    03.30.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kimberly Reaves 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    Salvage operations on the Francis Scott Key Bridge commenced March 30, 2024, in Baltimore, Maryland. Salvage teams use an exothermic cutting torch to systematically separate sections of the steel bridge, which will be taken to a disposal site. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kimberly Reaves)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2024
    Date Posted: 03.30.2024 20:05
    Photo ID: 8314868
    VIRIN: 240330-G-ZP826-3682
    Resolution: 2048x1151
    Size: 683.83 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Key Bridge Response 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Kimberly Reaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Key Bridge Response 2024
    Key Bridge Response 2024
    Key Bridge Response 2024
    Key Bridge Response 2024
    Key Bridge Response 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Salvage
    USCG
    Key Bridge

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT