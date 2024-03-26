Key Bridge Response 2024

Salvage operations on the Francis Scott Key Bridge commenced March 30, 2024, in Baltimore, Maryland. Salvage teams use an exothermic cutting torch to systematically separate sections of the steel bridge, which will be taken to a disposal site. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kimberly Reaves)

