Salvage operations on the Francis Scott Key Bridge commenced March 30, 2024, in Baltimore, Maryland. Salvage teams use an exothermic cutting torch to systematically separate sections of the steel bridge, which will be taken to a disposal site. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kimberly Reaves)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2024 20:05
|Photo ID:
|8314868
|VIRIN:
|240330-G-ZP826-3682
|Resolution:
|2048x1151
|Size:
|683.83 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|14
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Key Bridge Response 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Kimberly Reaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
