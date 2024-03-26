USNS Harvey Milk conducts Namesake Visit in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (March 28, 2024) The John Lewis class fleet replenishment oiler, USNS Harvey Milk (T-AO-206) transits the San Francisco Bay during a namesake visit. USNS Harvey Milk, the first U.S. Navy ship to be named after an openly gay person, will be the centerpiece of an invitation-only event welcoming the ship and commemorating the ship’s namesake. USNS Harvey Milk will deliver fuel, food, supplies, repair parts, and materials to U.S. Navy and allied ships while at sea. This capability allows these warships to remain at sea for extended periods of time to execute their assigned missions. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Joseph R. Vincent/Released)

