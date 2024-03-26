Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USNS Harvey Milk conducts Namesake Visit in San Francisco [Image 7 of 32]

    USNS Harvey Milk conducts Namesake Visit in San Francisco

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Joseph Vincent 

    Navy Region Southwest

    SAN FRANCISCO (March 28, 2024) The John Lewis class fleet replenishment oiler, USNS Harvey Milk (T-AO-206) transits the San Francisco Bay during a namesake visit. USNS Harvey Milk, the first U.S. Navy ship to be named after an openly gay person, will be the centerpiece of an invitation-only event welcoming the ship and commemorating the ship’s namesake. USNS Harvey Milk will deliver fuel, food, supplies, repair parts, and materials to U.S. Navy and allied ships while at sea. This capability allows these warships to remain at sea for extended periods of time to execute their assigned missions. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Joseph R. Vincent/Released)

    This work, USNS Harvey Milk conducts Namesake Visit in San Francisco [Image 32 of 32], by CPO Joseph Vincent, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #CNRSW #USNSHarveyMilk #HarveyMilk #SanFrancisco

