Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    General Quarters Drill [Image 2 of 5]

    General Quarters Drill

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    03.28.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Aaron Haro Gonzalez 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (March 28, 2024) U.S. Sailors train with a M2A1 50. Cal. machine gun during a general quarters drill aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), March 7, 2024. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Aaron Haro Gonzalez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2024
    Date Posted: 03.30.2024 11:43
    Photo ID: 8314678
    VIRIN: 240328-N-BR246-1158
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 756.07 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, General Quarters Drill [Image 5 of 5], by SA Aaron Haro Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    General Quarters Drill
    General Quarters Drill
    General Quarters Drill
    General Quarters Drill
    General Quarters Drill

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT