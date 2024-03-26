Sailors Conduct Flight Operations Aboard USS Dewey While Conducting Operations in the Philippine Sea, March 28

240328-N-CD453-1074 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 28, 2024) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Joe Roke, from Clayton, North Carolina, signals to pilots in an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 37 Detachment 1B while Sailors place chalks and chains during flight operations aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105), while conducting operations in the Philippine Sea, March 28. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to DESRON 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Oblander)

