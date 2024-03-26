Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors Conduct Flight Operations Aboard USS Dewey While Conducting Operations in the Philippine Sea, March 28 [Image 2 of 7]

    Sailors Conduct Flight Operations Aboard USS Dewey While Conducting Operations in the Philippine Sea, March 28

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.27.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Samantha Oblander 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    240328-N-CD453-1058 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 28, 2024) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Joe Roke, from Clayton, North Carolina, signals to pilots in an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 37 Detachment 1B during flight operations aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105), while conducting operations in the Philippine Sea, March 28. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to DESRON 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Oblander)

    Date Taken: 03.27.2024
    Date Posted: 03.30.2024 01:53
    Photo ID: 8314488
    VIRIN: 240328-N-CD453-1058
    Resolution: 5826x4161
    Size: 1.94 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Sailors Conduct Flight Operations Aboard USS Dewey While Conducting Operations in the Philippine Sea, March 28 [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Dewey
    DDG 105
    DESRON 15
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific

