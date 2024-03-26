Sniper Training

U.S. Army Sgt. Lucas Wolf, an 11th Armored Calvery Regiment Trooper, looks down the sight of his sniper during a training exercise on Ft. Irwin, Ca., Mar. 27, 2024. Sgt. Wolf is practicing for the upcoming International Sniper Competition taking place at Ft. Moore, Ga.
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2024 17:00
|Photo ID:
|8314155
|VIRIN:
|240327-A-OS045-1001
|Resolution:
|5040x3360
|Size:
|3.22 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
