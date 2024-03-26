Sniper Training

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    03.27.2024

    11th Armored Cavalry Regiment

    U.S. Army Sgt. Lucas Wolf, an 11th Armored Calvery Regiment Trooper, looks down the sight of his sniper during a training exercise on Ft. Irwin, Ca., Mar. 27, 2024. Sgt. Wolf is practicing for the upcoming International Sniper Competition taking place at Ft. Moore, Ga.

    Sniper
    Fort Irwin
    NTC
    11ACR

