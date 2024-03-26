Sniper Training

U.S. Army Sgt. Lucas Wolf, an 11th Armored Calvery Regiment Trooper, looks down the sight of his sniper during a training exercise on Ft. Irwin, Ca., Mar. 27, 2024. Sgt. Wolf is practicing for the upcoming International Sniper Competition taking place at Ft. Moore, Ga.

