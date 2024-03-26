Sniper Training

U.S. Army Sgt. Lucas Wolf (front), and Spc. Jack Nash (back), 11th Armored Calvery Regiment Troopers, practice engaging targets of various distances on Ft. Irwin, Ca., Mar. 27, 2024. Both Troopers are practicing for the upcoming International Sniper Competition taking place at Ft. Moore, Ga. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Clayton Stevenson)

