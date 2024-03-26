Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sniper Training [Image 1 of 2]

    Sniper Training

    UNITED STATES

    03.27.2024

    Photo by Spc. Clayton Stevenson 

    11th Armored Cavalry Regiment

    U.S. Army Sgt. Lucas Wolf (front), and Spc. Jack Nash (back), 11th Armored Calvery Regiment Troopers, practice engaging targets of various distances on Ft. Irwin, Ca., Mar. 27, 2024. Both Troopers are practicing for the upcoming International Sniper Competition taking place at Ft. Moore, Ga. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Clayton Stevenson)

    Date Taken: 03.27.2024
    Date Posted: 03.29.2024 17:00
    Photo ID: 8314154
    VIRIN: 240327-A-OS045-1002
    Resolution: 5040x3360
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Sniper Training [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Clayton Stevenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sniper Training
    Sniper Training

    Sniper
    Fort Irwin
    NTC
    11ACR

