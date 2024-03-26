U.S. Army Sgt. Lucas Wolf (front), and Spc. Jack Nash (back), 11th Armored Calvery Regiment Troopers, practice engaging targets of various distances on Ft. Irwin, Ca., Mar. 27, 2024. Both Troopers are practicing for the upcoming International Sniper Competition taking place at Ft. Moore, Ga. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Clayton Stevenson)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2024 17:00
|Photo ID:
|8314154
|VIRIN:
|240327-A-OS045-1002
|Resolution:
|5040x3360
|Size:
|1.11 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sniper Training [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Clayton Stevenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT