    International Women's Day flight [Image 5 of 7]

    International Women's Day flight

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Kortney James, a Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape Specialist assigned to the 22nd Training Squadron, photographs the outside of a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft during a women’s orientation flight over Washington State, March 8, 2024. Fairchild Air Force Base hosted an International Women’s Day orientation flight to showcase the 92nd Air Refueling Wing’s mission set and capabilities. International Women's Day is celebrated in many countries around the world to recognize women from all national, ethnic, linguistic, cultural, economic and political backgrounds for their achievements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Delaine)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2024
    Date Posted: 03.29.2024 15:22
    Photo ID: 8313880
    VIRIN: 240308-F-TJ635-1409
    Resolution: 5622x3741
    Size: 2.7 MB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, International Women's Day flight [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    International Women's Day
    92 ARW

