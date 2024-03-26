International Women's Day flight

Maj. Victoria Perkins, an academics officer assigned to the 509th Weapons Squadron, finds a note in her lunch box while prepping for a women’s orientation flight at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, March 8, 2024. Fairchild AFB hosted an International Women’s Day orientation flight to showcase the 92nd Air Refueling Wing’s mission set and capabilities. International Women's Day is celebrated in many countries around the world to recognize women from all national, ethnic, linguistic, cultural, economic and political backgrounds for their achievements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Delaine)

