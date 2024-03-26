U.S. Army Reserve Lt. Col. Mary Jo Gneshin, 807th Medical Command (Deployment Support) Staff Judge Advocate, briefs a slide during a Ask A JAG call on Oct. 10, 2023 at Fort Douglas, Utah. The Ask a JAG program began in September 2022 as a Microsoft Teams call and focused on general legal issues that commanders, S1s, SSAs, Inspector Generals, and legal professionals may face. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Ronald D. Bell)
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2024 13:38
|Photo ID:
|8313677
|VIRIN:
|231026-A-LX804-1002
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|19.81 MB
|Location:
|SALT LAKE CITY, UT, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 231026-A-LX804-1002 [Image 4 of 4], by Ronald Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
