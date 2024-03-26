Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    231026-A-LX804-1001 [Image 3 of 4]

    231026-A-LX804-1001

    SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2023

    Photo by Ronald Bell 

    807th Medical Command (Deployment Support)

    U.S. Army Reserve Maj. Cleveland Karen, 807th Medical Command (Deployment Support) Deputy Staff Judge Advocate, briefs a slide during a Ask A JAG call on Oct. 10, 2023 at Fort Douglas, Utah. The Ask a JAG program began in September 2022 as a Microsoft Teams call and focused on general legal issues that commanders, S1s, SSAs, Inspector Generals, and legal professionals may face. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Ronald D. Bell)

