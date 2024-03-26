Lara Beasley, the chief of the Environmental Division at Headquarters, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, visits the Buffalo District and holds an informational meeting, Buffalo, New York, March 28, 2024. In her role, Beasley oversees USACE's environmental mission and discussed the Buffalo District's FUSRAP projects during her visit. (U.S. Army photo by Ryan Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2024 09:01
|Photo ID:
|8313078
|VIRIN:
|240328-A-MC713-1002
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|37.59 MB
|Location:
|BUFFALO, NY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Senior Executive Service Visit to USACE Buffalo District [Image 5 of 5], by Ryan Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT