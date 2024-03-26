Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Senior Executive Service Visit to USACE Buffalo District [Image 2 of 5]

    Senior Executive Service Visit to USACE Buffalo District

    BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2024

    Photo by Ryan Campbell  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    Lara Beasley, the chief of the Environmental Division at Headquarters, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, holds a townhall meeting at the Buffalo District, Buffalo, New York, March 28, 2024. In her role, Beasley oversees USACE's environmental mission and discussed the Buffalo District's FUSRAP projects during her visit. (U.S. Army photo by Ryan Campbell)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Senior Executive Service Visit to USACE Buffalo District [Image 5 of 5], by Ryan Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    Environmental
    Corps of Engineers
    Buffalo District

