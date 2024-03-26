Lara Beasley, the chief of the Environmental Division at Headquarters, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, holds a townhall meeting at the Buffalo District, Buffalo, New York, March 28, 2024. In her role, Beasley oversees USACE's environmental mission and discussed the Buffalo District's FUSRAP projects during her visit. (U.S. Army photo by Ryan Campbell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.28.2024 Date Posted: 03.29.2024 09:01 Photo ID: 8313075 VIRIN: 240328-A-MC713-1007 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 25.47 MB Location: BUFFALO, NY, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Senior Executive Service Visit to USACE Buffalo District [Image 5 of 5], by Ryan Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.