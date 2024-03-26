Officer Cadets with the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst conduct Live Fire Tactical Training during the Academy’s exercise Dynamic Victory in the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 20, 2024. This exercise is the final pre deployment training before conducting confirmatory Field Training in the 7ATC’s Joint Multinational Readiness Center in the Hohenfels Training Area. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Adrian Greenwood)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.29.2024 Date Posted: 03.29.2024 05:52 Photo ID: 8312891 VIRIN: 240329-A-QM436-1493 Resolution: 8000x5333 Size: 21.66 MB Location: BY, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RMAS Cadets Train in Grafenwoehr [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Adrian Greenwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.