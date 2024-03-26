Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RMAS Cadets Train in Grafenwoehr [Image 3 of 4]

    RMAS Cadets Train in Grafenwoehr

    BY, GERMANY

    03.29.2024

    Photo by Spc. Adrian Greenwood 

    7th Army Training Command

    Officer Cadets with the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst conduct Live Fire Tactical Training during the Academy’s exercise Dynamic Victory in the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 20, 2024. This exercise is the final pre deployment training before conducting confirmatory Field Training in the 7ATC’s Joint Multinational Readiness Center in the Hohenfels Training Area. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Adrian Greenwood)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RMAS Cadets Train in Grafenwoehr [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Adrian Greenwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

