    CFAS Holds Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month Proclamation Ceremony [Image 8 of 8]

    CFAS Holds Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month Proclamation Ceremony

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    03.29.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sophia Bumps 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) and Gladys Lopez, family advocacy representative for CFAS, cut a cake together during a Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month proclamation ceremony at CFAS March 29, 2024. Every April the Department of Defense recognizes National Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month, highlighting the importance of families and communities working together to prevent child abuse and neglect. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sophia H. Bumps)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2024
    Date Posted: 03.29.2024 03:16
    Photo ID: 8312785
    VIRIN: 240329-N-II719-1063
    Resolution: 4922x3281
    Size: 11.42 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAS Holds Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month Proclamation Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Sophia Bumps, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

