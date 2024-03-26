Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) and Fleet and Family Service Center (FFSC) Sasebo members pose for a photo during a Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month proclamation ceremony at CFAS March 29, 2024. Every April the Department of Defense recognizes National Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month, highlighting the importance of families and communities working together to prevent child abuse and neglect. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sophia H. Bumps)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.29.2024 Date Posted: 03.29.2024 03:16 Photo ID: 8312783 VIRIN: 240329-N-II719-1051 Resolution: 5390x3593 Size: 10.43 MB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CFAS Holds Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month Proclamation Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Sophia Bumps, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.