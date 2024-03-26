Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Fuel 3rd Class Tydaish Moore, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, remove weeds during a community relations event at Kujukushima Zoological and Botanical Garden March 27, 2024. CFAS religious ministries department organized the trip to the zoo, allowing Sailors in the Sasebo area a chance to strengthen relationships with the local community by working with zoo staff to clean the grounds and cages as well as feed the animals. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sophia H. Bumps)

