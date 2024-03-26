Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CFAS Volunteers at Kujukushima Zoo & Botanical Gardens [Image 4 of 8]

    CFAS Volunteers at Kujukushima Zoo &amp; Botanical Gardens

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    03.27.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sophia Bumps 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Sailors assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Sasebo carry a tarp of dirt during a community relations event at Kujukushima Zoological and Botanical Garden March 27, 2024. CFAS religious ministries department organized the trip to the zoo, allowing Sailors in the Sasebo area a chance to strengthen relationships with the local community by working with zoo staff to clean the grounds and cages as well as feed the animals. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sophia H. Bumps)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2024
    Date Posted: 03.29.2024 02:45
    Photo ID: 8312758
    VIRIN: 240327-N-II719-1062
    Resolution: 5942x3961
    Size: 17.68 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAS Volunteers at Kujukushima Zoo & Botanical Gardens [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Sophia Bumps, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CFAS Volunteers at Kujukushima Zoo &amp; Botanical Gardens
    CFAS Volunteers at Kujukushima Zoo &amp; Botanical Gardens
    CFAS Volunteers at Kujukushima Zoo &amp; Botanical Gardens
    CFAS Volunteers at Kujukushima Zoo &amp; Botanical Gardens
    CFAS Volunteers at Kujukushima Zoo &amp; Botanical Gardens
    CFAS Volunteers at Kujukushima Zoo &amp; Botanical Gardens
    CFAS Volunteers at Kujukushima Zoo &amp; Botanical Gardens
    CFAS Volunteers at Kujukushima Zoo &amp; Botanical Gardens

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    volunteer
    CFAS
    COMREL
    Kujukushima

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT