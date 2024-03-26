Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF-RH Holds Transfer of Authority Ceremony [Image 3 of 5]

    JTF-RH Holds Transfer of Authority Ceremony

    HI, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2024

    Photo by Sgt. ZaBarr Jones 

    Joint Task Force Red Hill

    Vice Adm. John Wade, commander of Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH), reports to Adm. John Aquilino, commander, US Indo-Pacific Command, the JTF-RH mission to defuel the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) to set conditions for permanent closure is complete, during a transfer of authority ceremony on the Battleship Missouri Memorial, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 28, 2024. JTF-RH has officially transferred the joint operating area of the RHBFSF to Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill after almost 19 months of working with the Department of Health, Environmental Protection Agency and the people of Hawaii to ensure the safe and expeditious defueling of the RHBFSF. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. ZaBarr Jones)

    Date Taken: 03.28.2024
    Date Posted: 03.29.2024 01:07
    Location: HI, US
    This work, JTF-RH Holds Transfer of Authority Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SGT ZaBarr Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JTF-RH

