Vice Adm. John Wade, commander of Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH), reports to Adm. John Aquilino, commander, US Indo-Pacific Command, the JTF-RH mission to defuel the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) to set conditions for permanent closure is complete, during a transfer of authority ceremony on the Battleship Missouri Memorial, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 28, 2024. JTF-RH has officially transferred the joint operating area of the RHBFSF to Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill after almost 19 months of working with the Department of Health, Environmental Protection Agency and the people of Hawaii to ensure the safe and expeditious defueling of the RHBFSF. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. ZaBarr Jones)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.28.2024 Date Posted: 03.29.2024 01:07 Photo ID: 8312694 VIRIN: 240327-A-EE372-1270 Resolution: 3000x2000 Size: 804.5 KB Location: HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JTF-RH Holds Transfer of Authority Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SGT ZaBarr Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.