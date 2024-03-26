JTF-RH Holds Transfer of Authority Ceremony

Adm. John Aquilino, commander, US Indo-Pacific Command, speaks, signifying the Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) mission to defuel the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) to set conditions for permanent closure is complete, during a transfer of authority ceremony on the Battleship Missouri Memorial, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 28, 2024. JTF-RH has officially transferred the joint operating area of the RHBFSF to Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill after almost 19 months of working with the Department of Health, Environmental Protection Agency and the people of Hawaii to ensure the safe and expeditious defueling of the RHBFSF. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. ZaBarr Jones)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2024 01:07
|Photo ID:
|8312691
|VIRIN:
|240327-A-EE372-1167
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|764.33 KB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
