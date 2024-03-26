Army Futures Command and Project Convergence logos painted at the Painted Rock display outside the gates of the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., March 20, 2024. The culmination of many preceding exercises and experiments, Project Convergence - Capstone 4 is a Joint and Multinational event providing a critical venue to transform and ensure future war-fighting readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Marquis McCants)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.21.2024 Date Posted: 03.28.2024 23:45 Photo ID: 8312601 VIRIN: 240321-A-KX494-7418 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 18.91 MB Location: CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Project Convergence Capstone 4 at the National Training Cener [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Marquis McCants, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.