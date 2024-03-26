Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Project Convergence Capstone 4 at the National Training Cener [Image 1 of 3]

    Project Convergence Capstone 4 at the National Training Cener

    CA, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2024

    Photo by Spc. Marquis McCants 

    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Army Futures Command and Project Convergence logos painted at the Painted Rock display outside the gates of the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., March 20, 2024. The culmination of many preceding exercises and experiments, Project Convergence - Capstone 4 is a Joint and Multinational event providing a critical venue to transform and ensure future war-fighting readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Marquis McCants)

    Date Taken: 03.20.2024
    Date Posted: 03.28.2024 23:40
    National Training Center
    Army Futures Command
    project convergence
    Capstone 4

