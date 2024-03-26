Army General Counsel visits LSV 7

Soilders with the 8th Theater Sustaianment Command give a tour to Carrie F. Ricci U.S. Army General Counsel, of logistical stregic vessle USAV SSGT Robert T. Kuroda, LSV 7 on March 28th, 2024 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam. Carrie F. Ricci was confirmed by the United States Senate on December 14, 2021 and was sworn in as the 23rd General Counsel of the United States Army on January 3, 2022. As General Counsel, she is the chief lawyer of the Army ultimately responsible for determining the Army's position on any legal question. She serves as legal counsel to the Secretary of the Army, Under Secretary, the five Assistant Secretaries, and members of the Army Secretariat.

