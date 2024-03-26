Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army General Counsel visits LSV 7 [Image 16 of 19]

    Army General Counsel visits LSV 7

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM , HI, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    Soilders with the 8th Theater Sustaianment Command give a tour to Carrie F. Ricci U.S. Army General Counsel, of logistical stregic vessle USAV SSGT Robert T. Kuroda, LSV 7 on March 28th, 2024 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam. Carrie F. Ricci was confirmed by the United States Senate on December 14, 2021 and was sworn in as the 23rd General Counsel of the United States Army on January 3, 2022. As General Counsel, she is the chief lawyer of the Army ultimately responsible for determining the Army's position on any legal question. She serves as legal counsel to the Secretary of the Army, Under Secretary, the five Assistant Secretaries, and members of the Army Secretariat.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army General Counsel visits LSV 7 [Image 19 of 19], by SSG Tristan Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Soldier
    Pacific
    Hawaii
    Army

