WWWT 35th OG Aircrew Flight Equipment

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Cheronica Blandburg, 35th Fighter Wing command chief, examines the inside of a raft during a Wild Weasel Walk-through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Mar. 7, 2024. Aircrew Flight Equipment technicians are responsible for ensuring all flight and safety equipment is in perfect working order. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)

Date Taken: 03.07.2024 Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP