    WWWT 35th OG Aircrew Flight Equipment [Image 4 of 4]

    WWWT 35th OG Aircrew Flight Equipment

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    03.07.2024

    Photo by Kohei Sugisawa 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Cheronica Blandburg, 35th Fighter Wing command chief, examines the inside of a raft during a Wild Weasel Walk-through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Mar. 7, 2024. Aircrew Flight Equipment technicians are responsible for ensuring all flight and safety equipment is in perfect working order. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2024
    Date Posted: 03.28.2024 21:36
    Photo ID: 8312490
    VIRIN: 240307-F-TF852-1050
    Resolution: 5385x3594
    Size: 4 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

