Carin Tullos, the first woman to serve as deputy program manager for the Take Charge and Move Out (TACAMO) Recapitalization Program (E-XX), developing the aircraft that will replace the E-6B Mercury for the TACAMO mission. E-XX is part of the Navy's Airborne Strategic Command, Control and Communications Program Office (PMA-271). (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2024 21:00
|Photo ID:
|8312454
|VIRIN:
|240328-N-YW562-1005
|Resolution:
|2400x3000
|Size:
|1.55 MB
|Location:
|PATUXENT RIVER, MD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Women take charge at Navy’s Airborne Strategic Command, Control and Communications Program Office, continuing proud TACAMO tradition [Image 3 of 3], by Kathy Hieatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Women take charge at Navy’s Airborne Strategic Command, Control and Communications Program Office, continuing proud TACAMO tradition
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT