    Women take charge at Navy’s Airborne Strategic Command, Control and Communications Program Office, continuing proud TACAMO tradition [Image 3 of 3]

    Women take charge at Navy’s Airborne Strategic Command, Control and Communications Program Office, continuing proud TACAMO tradition

    PATUXENT RIVER, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2024

    Photo by Kathy Hieatt 

    Airborne Strategic Command, Control and Communications Program Office

    Carin Tullos, the first woman to serve as deputy program manager for the Take Charge and Move Out (TACAMO) Recapitalization Program (E-XX), developing the aircraft that will replace the E-6B Mercury for the TACAMO mission. E-XX is part of the Navy's Airborne Strategic Command, Control and Communications Program Office (PMA-271). (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)

    TACAMO
    Women in Naval Aviation
    E-6B Mercury
    E-6B

