Brooke Desrochers' change of command on May 5, 2022, when she became commanding officer of Fleet Air Reconnaissance Squadron 4 at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma. After over 20 years of active-duty Navy service, Desrochers retired as a naval flight officer and now supports the Navy's Airborne Strategic Command, Control and Communications Program Office (PMA-271) as a senior integration program analyst. She continues a legacy of women leadership in the Take Charge and Move Out (TACAMO) community honored during Women's History Month. (Photo courtesy of Hownikan)
Women take charge at Navy’s Airborne Strategic Command, Control and Communications Program Office, continuing proud TACAMO tradition
